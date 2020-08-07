Image caption The ambulance crew was on a call at a property in Stephens Close, Wolverhampton, when they were attacked

A man accused of attacking two paramedics has appeared in court to deny the charges.

Deena Evans and Michael Hipgrave were injured when they responded to a welfare check at Martyn Smith's home in Wolverhampton on 6 July.

Mr Smith entered not guilty pleas to two counts of wounding with intent.

Appearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court via videolink, the 52-year-old, of Stephens Close, was remanded in custody ahead of a trial scheduled for 4 May.

But Judge Michael Chambers QC said the court would "take every step we can to see if the case can be tried earlier" and ordered a pre-trial review for 20 November.

Both paramedics were taken to hospital after the attack, with Mr Hipgrave being discharged later that day after surgery for cuts to his back.

Image copyright WMAS Image caption Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans required hospital treatment after the attack

Ms Evans had to spend a further two days in hospital after suffering a chest wound and nerve damage.

Both have since spoken about the impact on their mental health.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk