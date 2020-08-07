Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Priory Group said it found it hard to find the right leadership during the pandemic

Four children's homes criticised by Ofsted for failing to keep its residents safe have closed.

Inspectors found "serious shortfalls" including beds missing from bedrooms, confidential paperwork left out and homes without managers.

The Priory Group, which runs the Birmingham homes, said they "no longer suit the needs of those placed there". All children have moved bar two.

The GMB union said dozens of jobs were affected.

Stuart Richards, from the GMB, said: "This is a vital service that we can't afford to lose."

The homes cared for between two and eight children each, according to Ofsted inspection reports.

One home had had no manager for several months and was found to have "declined in effectiveness" between inspections. It was given two compliance notices, told to reduce the number of children at the home and later closed.

Another was forced to shut last year before reopening in April and closing again when an inspection in June identified "serious shortfalls".

'Increasingly challenging'

Inspectors checking a third home last month found "little progress has been made in relation to meeting the 10 requirements raised at the interim inspection in December 2019".

The fourth home closed in June after some bedrooms were found to not have beds and confidential paperwork was left available for anyone to access in the lounge and dining room.

A Priory Group spokesman said its contract to run the homes was ending in January 2021, and it was also finding it "increasingly challenging" during Covid-19 to recruit the right staff to look after young people with complex needs.

Ofsted said the firm resigned the registrations of the homes after "their failure to keep children safe and comply with children's home regulations".

A Birmingham Children's Trust spokesperson said it was aware of the Priory Group's intent for some time and had been able to "sensitively plan for the transition of the young people" to alternative provision or independence.