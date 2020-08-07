Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jasbir Kaur and Rupinder Singh Bassan were found dead in February

A couple allegedly killed by the mother's son died from multiple stab and "sharp force" injuries, a coroner has said.

Jasbir Kaur and her husband Rupinder Singh Bassan were found dead at their home in Oldbury, in February.

Anmol Chana, from Smethwick, denies their murder.

Mrs Kaur's provisional cause of death was multiple stab wounds, while Mr Singh died from sharp force injuries, Black Country coroner's office said.

The inquests for 52-year-old Mrs Kaur and 51-year-old Mr Singh were opened on 24 March and were adjourned pending the criminal prosecution.

Mr Chana, 25, is due to stand trial at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

