Part of the M42 is to close to allow a 2,700-tonne bridge to be moved into place.

The 67-metre-span bridge will carry the A452 over the M42, as part of changes to the road network connected with the HS2 high-speed rail line.

An interchange station is to be built near Solihull and traffic is expected to grow in the area.

The M42 will shut on Friday evening to allow the new bridge to be brought in over the weekend.

Highways England said it would close between junctions 6 and 7A northbound and 7 and 6 southbound at about 20:00 BST.

Diversions will be in place, but drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The motorway is due to reopen on Monday morning, before rush-hour.

Highways England said people will need to allow extra time for their journeys over the weekend

The huge bridge has been assembled at a factory. Jacks have been used to raise it to the correct height, ready to move it into place.

Project leader Richard Fairhurst said it would be moved by "self-propelled modular transporters under the bridge".

It will ultimately carry the A452 dual carriageway and is some of the first major works in the area that will see the road network remodelled and a new junction added to the M42 - J5A - outside Solihull.

Highways England said roads in the area were near capacity and traffic was set to grow even before without the arrival of HS2 .

Once this bridge is in place, three other road bridges will also need to be built around the site of the interchange station. The first will involve a temporary closure on the A446 in October.

The remaining bridges will not require the closure of roads and will be on land owned by HS2 Ltd.

