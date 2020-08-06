Image caption Belchers Lane at the junction of Cotterills Lane is likely to remain closed for most of the morning

Four children have been injured, two critically, after the car they were in hit a tree.

An ambulance crew already carrying a patient came across the crash on Belchers Lane, Bordesley Green, Birmingham at 04:45 BST on Thursday.

A boy and a girl are in a critical condition and were taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital, an ambulance spokeswoman said.

Two other children, both girls, were treated for serious injuries.

They were both taken to hospital along with a woman who was the driver of car. She has potentially serious injuries.

West Midlands Police said it was investigating the crash and the road, at the junction of Cotterills Lane, was likely to remain closed for most of the morning.

