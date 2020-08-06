Image copyright Google Image caption Birmingham Hippodrome said it would remain closed until February 2021 at the earliest

A theatre which stages one of the UK's most popular pantomimes has cancelled its Christmas programme due to Covid-19 and will not reopen this year.

Birmingham Hippodrome announced with "heartache" that its major live performances were "not financially viable" amid social distancing.

Productions in the main auditorium would not resume until February at the earliest, it said.

It means festive pantomime, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, will not go ahead.

Annual performances of The Nutcracker by Birmingham Royal Ballet, which uses the theatre as its home venue, have also been scrapped.

The Hippodrome said the move followed discussions "at length" with both the ballet and pantomime producer, Qdos.

Qdos managing director Michael Harrison said: "The Birmingham Hippodrome pantomime is the UK's biggest regional panto and postponing the show has been a difficult decision."

Image copyright Birmingham Hippodrome Image caption Productions are "not financially viable" with social distancing, the theatre said

The Hippodrome had previously announced scale backs because of the pandemic.

In June, the theatre said about 60 employees - around half its staff - could be made redundant in a bid to stay afloat.

It benefitted from the government's £1.5bn support package for the arts, announced in July, but CEO Fiona Allan said social distancing prohibited full-scale productions.

Goldilocks, starring Jason Donovan, has been rescheduled for the 2021 Christmas period.

Birmingham Royal Ballet says it is "working hard" to find a new host for The Nutcracker and The Hippodrome said it would be contacting ticket holders for the ballet production over the coming days.

On Wednesday, Qdos announced it was pushing back pantomimes in Aberdeen, Belfast, Edinburgh and Southampton to next Christmas amid ongoing uncertainty about when theatres would be able to reopen fully.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.