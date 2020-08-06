Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Dean Bayliss was found dead in his room by a care worker

A man who admitted stabbing a father to death at their shared accommodation in Birmingham has been given an indefinite hospital order.

Dean Bayliss, 57, was found dead by a care worker in his room on Oxhill Road, Handsworth, on 13 June 2019.

Hardeep Singh Bhachu, 37, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

West Midlands Police said Bhachu was believed to have suffered with ongoing mental health issues.

The force said other residents had reported he had been behaving strangely for several days before the attack.

Mr Bayliss's son Lewis described him as "a kind and thoughtful man who would have done absolutely anything for anyone".

"The amount of pain it's caused is excruciating," he said.

"I constantly have nightmares of him being attacked and blaming myself, that I wasn't there to help him or hold him as he died.

"He died alone, no one should leave the world like in those circumstances at the hands of someone else."

Bhachu, from Oxhill Road, was arrested on the day Mr Bayliss died and was initially charged with murder.

But last September he pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility due to mental health.

