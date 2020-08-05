Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jasbir Kaur and Rupinder Singh Bassan were found dead in February

A man has denied murdering his mother and stepfather at their home.

Jasbir Kaur, 52, and her husband Rupinder Singh Bassan, 51, were found dead in Moat Road, Oldbury, in the West Midlands on 25 February.

Anmol Chana was later arrested at his home in Hamilton Road, Smethwick. The cause of the couple's death has not yet been made public.

The 25-year-old was remanded in custody at Birmingham Crown Court and will stand trial on Monday.

