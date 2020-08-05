Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The boy suffered serious injuries and has been taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital

A boy has been been struck by "several cars" on a stretch of motorway, leaving him seriously injured.

The M5 is currently closed in both directions between junction 2 for Oldbury and junction 3 for Quinton.

West Midlands Police said it was unclear how the boy, who was on foot, came to be on the motorway at the time of the crash at about 11:15 BST.

He sustained serious injuries and was rushed away for treatment at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Police said the stretch of road would be closed while investigations continue and appealed for further information.

Nobody else was injured in the crash, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

