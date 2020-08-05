Image copyright Anne-Marie Hayes Image caption The clock, on the roundabout junction of Warstone Lane and Vyse Street, was unveiled in 1903

A landmark 117-year-old clock is set to be dismantled and repaired as part of a restoration project.

The Chamberlain Clock, at the heart of Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter, will be removed later this month.

It is a memorial to Joseph Chamberlain, a politician and former Mayor of Birmingham, who is noted for the mark he left on the city, including building schools, swimming pools and libraries.

Research will be carried out into his role in the British Empire.

Image copyright Anne-Marie Hayes Image caption Paintwork will be restored as part of the project

Under the restoration, carried out by clock-makers Smith of Derby, the clock's internal workings, clock face and tower will be restored. It will also be repainted and its bell will be reinstated.

Led by the Jewellery Quarter Development Trust, the project has been made possible due to fundraising by the Jewellery Quarter Business Improvement District and the Jewellery Quarter Townscape Heritage project, a National Lottery Heritage Fund scheme.

As part of the project a researcher will also be employed to look at Chamberlain's role as Colonial Secretary and his involvement in the British Empire and a new information heritage information panel will be installed near the site.

Image copyright Anne-Marie Hayes Image caption Work to start dismantling the clock will begin on 22 August

Thomas Wildish, chair of the trust, said: "The Chamberlain Clock has stood tall as a Birmingham landmark since 1903.

"As part of the refurbishment, it's crucial we acknowledge the history of the clock. Joseph Chamberlain is well known for his positive impact on the city, yet more needs to be explored about his role in Government and the British Empire.

"It's for this reason we'll be installing a new information panel, to share his history further with current and future generations."

Work is due to be completed by early 2021.

