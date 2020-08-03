Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Andell Goulbourne died after he was knocked off his bicycle in Birmingham on Thursday night

A cyclist who was killed when he was knocked from his bike in a hit-and-run has been named as Andell Goulbourne.

It is thought four men fled the scene on Washwood Heath Road in Saltley, Birmingham, after their car hit Mr Goulbourne on Thursday.

The 59-year-old great-grandfather, known as Spring-i, died shortly after the crash at about 23:15 BST. The street was busy with Eid celebrations.

A 32-year-old man was arrested but later released.

He was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but has been released while investigations continue, West Midlands Police said.

The force said the arrest was a "significant development" but detectives had still been unable to identify the other people in the car.

"Mr Goulbourne was callously left in the road fatally injured while these people ran off, I need them to do the right thing and talk to us," Det Sgt Paul Hughes said.

Mr Goulbourne's family described him as "a beacon of light" and his death as a "cruel and heartless act".

"Andell was a kind and generous individual, a mentor to many young people. He always sought to serve those less fortunate, this was reflected in his role as a volunteer charity worker," they said in a statement.

