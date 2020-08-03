Image caption Armed police were deployed to the street party on Birmingham's Dudley Road at about 01:45 BST

At least five people were injured when a shotgun was fired in a crowd of more than 100 people at a street party.

Armed police responded to the shooting in Dudley Road in Winson Green, Birmingham, at about 01:45 BST.

One man was found with multiple pellet wounds to his legs while four others - two men and two women - also suffered minor pellet injuries, police said.

The road has been sealed off for investigations and CCTV footage is being reviewed.

Image caption More than 100 people had gathered for a street party when the shots were fired

"This is a hugely reckless act, discharging a gun in a crowded space," Ch Insp Pervez Mohammed from West Midlands Police said.

"We understand there may have been in excess of 100 people gathered for this street party," he said, adding that revellers "were causing concern among residents and major traffic disruption".

The force reminded people that large gatherings remained banned to stem the spread of coronavirus and said such events were "completely unacceptable and dangerous".

