Image copyright Brockswood Animal Sanctuary Image caption Three sheep were stolen from the sanctuary during lockdown

More than £7,000 worth of security equipment has been donated to a sanctuary after animals were stolen from it during lockdown.

Three sheep and some turkeys were taken from enclosures at Brockswood Animal Sanctuary in Sedgley, West Midlands, in May.

Groups also broke in to illegally fish in the ponds and in September last year there was an arson attack at the site.

CCTV cameras, fencing and padlocks were given to the not-for-profit centre.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption CCTV cameras now cover the fishing pools and animal pens

Boosting security measures had been something the sanctuary could not afford to do, after "losing a huge chunk of income due to the ongoing health crisis", police said.

The sanctuary looks after more than 200 animals, including rabbits, ducks and chickens, and aims to provide a safe haven for those that are sick, injured or otherwise unwanted.

The money was raised after PCSO Kelly White contacted the West Midlands force's crime prevention team, which was able to enlist the help of some Dudley-based businesses.

Image copyright Brockswood Animal Sanctuary Image caption The not-for-profit sanctuary looks after more than 200 animals

In a statement released by the force, Neil Swann, from the sanctuary, said he was "really impressed" with police, but most of all he was "blown away by the generosity" of Dudley residents and companies that have donated.

Mr Swann added: "Sadly it's a level of security that no animal sanctuary should need, but we are relieved."

