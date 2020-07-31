Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene on Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham

A cyclist has died in a hit-and-run on a street busy with people celebrating Eid.

The man, in his 50s or 60s, died at the scene after the crash on Washwood Heath Road in Saltley, Birmingham, at about 23:15 BST on Thursday.

West Midlands Police said four men were travelling in the grey BMW which hit the cyclist, and all fled the scene.

The car has since been seized and police are appealing for information to trace its occupants.

The force also appealed for help in identifying the cyclist, described as black with long grey dreadlocks, who is believed to live in the area.

"My main priority right now is to identify the cyclist and ensure that his family are aware," Det Sgt Paul Hughes said.

"There were lots of people out on Washwood Heath Road to celebrate Eid when the collision happened," Det Sgt Hughes added.

He appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

The road was closed overnight for investigations but has since reopened.

