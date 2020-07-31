Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Paramedic on struggle to recover mentally from stabbing

"You close your eyes at night and you relive the whole situation."

Two paramedics who were stabbed while attending a call have said it could be a long time before they feel completely recovered.

Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, were hurt at a property Wolverhampton on 6 July after being called to check on the welfare of a man.

A man has been charged in connection with the attack.

In videos released by the ambulance service, Ms Evans said while her wounds may physically heal, the mental "scars" will take longer.

"You can't get it out of your head and it's getting over that stage, being able to put it to bed and, at the minute, I don't think I'm there."

Image caption West Midlands Ambulance service said it was continuing to support the paramedics and other colleagues

Mr Hipgrave said the attack had also been traumatic for their families.

"It's been very difficult for my family, I'm sure it has for Deena's. Our parents, our siblings have been very worried. Asking a lot of questions that we haven't had the answers to give them at the moment."

The ambulance service said it was continuing to support both paramedics and other colleagues affected by what happened.

Image copyright WMAS

They have also received messages of love and support from ambulance staff and members of the public which Ms Evans said had left them very grateful.

"There's not enough thank yous in the world to thank everybody, the well wishes, and it is really overwhelming to know that people are there, supporting us and just wishing us well and that they're thinking of us," she said.

Martyn Smith, 52, of Stephens Close, has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent after the attack.

He was remanded in custody to next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 5 August.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk