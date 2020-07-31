Image caption Sarah Benfield said she was "so sad" that the site was closing

Breast cancer patients are "devastated" a charity's support centre in Solihull is to close permanently.

Breast Cancer Haven said coronavirus had seen donations and income from events "drop like a stone" with a predicted shortfall of £1.7m this year.

The Solihull site opened in 2017, backed by a £2.5m donation from the Department of Health.

Patient Sarah Benfield said staff based there had put "countless lives and families back together".

The charity's site in Titchfield, Wessex, will also not reopen and both will be sold to keep the charity going "through the next couple of years", Sally Hall, the charity's chief executive, said.

Sites in London, Leeds and Hereford are expected to reopen, while patients will continue to be served online.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The charity provides support and information for people diagnosed with breast cancer

"I'm just so sad they've chosen to close a really vital service that is required in the Midlands," Ms Benfield said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Claire Caldas who said the centre "totally turned my life around" after she was diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time in March 2018.

"I was in a very dark place which I could not see a way out of," she said.

"To lose this tranquil, unique centre is truly a tragedy for our area."

Image caption Donna Davenport said she did not know how she could have prepared to go back to work without the charity

Another patient, Donna Davenport, said counselling as well as exercise classes played a big part in her recovery.

"Without Breast Cancer Haven, I don't know how I could have prepared to go back to work," she said.

She said she felt "disillusioned" and worried for other women seeking support.

Many of the charity's 60 employees have been furloughed and 13 members of staff were recently made redundant. A further nine roles are now at risk.

"Our income has dropped like a stone," chief executive Ms Hall said.

The charity still plans to open a new centre in London next spring with costs covered by two organisations and the landlord, who would then also contribute to the rent for five to 10 years, she added.

