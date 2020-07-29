Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Victoria Kavanagh graduated 18 months ago in children’s nursing, her family said

A motorist killed in a crash involving two lorries on the M6 was a nurse, police have said.

Mother-of-two Victoria Kavanagh, 41, of Oldbury, was driving a Citroen C1 when the collision happened between junction nine and 10 for Walsall on Monday.

The motorway was closed northbound at junction nine for about eight hours leading to long delays. The drivers of both lorries are assisting officers.

Ms Kavanagh graduated 18 months ago in children's nursing, her family said.

They added she "got her dream job shortly after working with safeguarding children".

In a statement, released by police, the family added: "Victoria was a loving mother and daughter and a friend to everyone she met.

"She had just been accepted to study for her Masters in Public Health and had so much to look forward to.

"She will leave behind a massive hole in our lives and will be forever missed."

Ms Kavanagh suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two lorry drivers were assessed at the scene but were not injured.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption The crash led to tailbacks of more than five miles on the M5 (pictured) and the M6

