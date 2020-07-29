Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The charity provides support and information for people diagnosed with breast cancer

A breast cancer charity is closing two support centres due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Breast Cancer Haven said it had taken the decision to protect its future after seeing a 50% drop in donations.

The charity's sites in Solihull, West Midlands, and its Wessex site in Titchfield, Hampshire, are currently closed and will not reopen.

Chief executive Sally Hall said the decision had "not been taken lightly".

"Unfortunately, the financial conditions imposed by the pandemic have left us very little choice, and we must put the people who have breast cancer and their families at the heart of our decisions, to ensure we are able to be there for them in the future," she said.

Image caption BBC correspondent Satnam Rana said she was particularly indebted to counsellors at Breast Cancer Haven in Solihull who had supported her since her surgery

The charity has 60 employees, many of whom have been on furlough. Recently it made 13 members of staff redundant and a further nine roles are now at risk.

It said it would continue to support patients remotely and it planned to reopen sites in London, Leeds and Hereford when it is safe to do so.

It also has outreach services at Whittington Hospital, London, and at the Worcestershire Royal Hospital.

BBC Midlands Today Arts and Culture Correspondent Satnam Rana was supported by the Solihull team after her breast cancer diagnosis.

She said: "A couple of months after my mastectomy and reconstruction the emotional impact of breast cancer struck me.

"No one can really understand what it feels like and it was at Breast Cancer Haven that I found specialist help. Bit by bit I rebuilt my crushed soul. It's sad to see it go as the Solihull centre was my safe haven."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk