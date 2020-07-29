Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Zakir Nawaz, pictured with his wife Georgia, was stabbed in the chest

A man has been charged with murder after he was traced to a house in Norway, four years on from the death.

Abdulahi Shire was wanted over the fatal stabbing of Zakir Nawaz, 21, in Highfield Road, Washwood Heath, on 10 September 2016.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued shortly after the killing and Mr Shire was detained by Norwegian police earlier this month.

On Tuesday he was transported back to the UK by West Midlands Police.

The 24-year-old, of no fixed address, who is originally from Holland, will appear before magistrates in Birmingham later.

Two other men have previously been convicted in connection with the attack.

Mr Nawaz, who became a father for the second time 10 days before his death, was pronounced dead at the scene, after being set upon by Warsame Mohamed and two other men in a dispute over a minor car crash.

Mohamed, 24, admitted manslaughter and violent disorder and was jailed for four and a half years in 2019. His sentence was then later increased to seven years by judges at the Court of Appeal.

In 2017, a 29-year-old man, from Ward End, was jailed for two years after admitting violent disorder.

