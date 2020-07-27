Image copyright Family handout Image caption Tahir Imran Jatt was attacked by two male passengers at about 01:30 BST on Wednesday

The family of a taxi driver who was stabbed in Birmingham are appealing for help to trace his attackers.

Tahir Imran Jatt, 38, suffered wounds to his left shoulder and back in the incident, said son Hassnain Ali.

It was only because Mr Jatt was on the phone to his brother at the time that he is "still here today", Mr Ali said.

The attack began almost immediately after picking up two male passengers on Ravenhurst Street in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

As Mr Jatt turned into Moseley Road one of the men stabbed him in the back, before both ran off.

West Midlands Police said the car had been seized for forensic analysis and CCTV footage was being checked around the time of the incident at about 01:30 BST.

Mr Ali said the family initially believed his father had been attacked because he had asked the passengers to pay their fare upfront, but since speaking to him no longer believe that to be the case.

Mr Ali said: "My uncle was on the phone with my dad, he is a taxi driver too, and my uncle had muted the call on his side.

"They do that for their own safety reasons.

"My uncle heard a commotion and called the police."

Mr Ali said his father was in a serious condition in hospital for two days, but has now been discharged.

"[Taxi drivers] are just going out to do their work and bring money home and stuff like this happens," he said.

