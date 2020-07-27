Image copyright Getty Images Image caption NEC chief executive, Paul Thandi called on more government support for jobs and aid for businesses who face repaying deferred VAT and rates in January

Indoor arena events are unlikely to happen this year because of fears around coronavirus, according to the NEC's chief executive.

Paul Thandi, said "people don't feel confident enough" in going out.

Indoor events have been stopped since March, and Mr Thandi added all events at NEC venues this year have been rescheduled for 2021.

He also called on the government to extend the furlough scheme to help protect its 2,000 jobs.

The NEC group runs five venues across Birmingham, attracting seven million people each year and contributing an estimated £4bn to the local economy, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Crufts dog show was held at the NEC Arena in March

The city's Nightingale Hospital was set up inside the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in April.

Speaking during a weekly press conference, Mr Thandi said: "We don't see an indoor arena event taking place this year, in the country.

"The issue is that people don't feel confident enough, and retail shops are seeing it as well, in terms of people going to retail, spending their time shopping and feeling comfortable going out."

Image copyright NHS Nightingale Birmingham Image caption Birmingham's Nightingale hospital has been set up inside the National Exhibition Centre (NEC)

Mr Thandi said he believes it will take "two or three years" for his business to recover and called on the government to extend the furlough scheme.

He also said businesses face a "cliff" in January, when they face repaying VAT and rates that have been deferred.

"We're the largest business in the UK in the events sector, the busiest venue business in Europe," he said.

"We touch so many other sectors, road haulage sectors, the catering sector, the hospitality industry across the UK, so it's hugely important that these businesses are supported through next year that haven't been able to open."

