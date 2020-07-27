Image copyright Highways England Image caption The crash led to tailbacks of more than five miles on the M5 (pictured) and the M6

A driver has died in a crash involving two lorries on the M6 motorway.

It happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions nine and 10, near Walsall, just before 09:00 BST.

The woman suffered "multiple serious injuries" in the crash and was confirmed dead at the scene, the ambulance service said.

The northbound side of the M6 has been shut at junction nine for about five hours leading to long delays.

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene," a spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

The two lorry drivers were assessed at the scene but were not injured.

Highways England said its staff were working hard to get the route reopened, but all the traffic having to come off the carriageway at junction nine was causing "considerable" delays.

Some drivers said they had been stuck in queues for more than three hours.

Sections of the M5 also experienced delays.

