A man has appeared in court accused of the murder of a man at a hotel.

Panashe Bako, 20, was stabbed at the Crowne Plaza in Holliday Street, Birmingham, on Tuesday and later died in hospital.

Muhammad Khan, 19, of Gowan Road, Washwood Heath, who is also charged with robbery, was remanded in custody by magistrates in Birmingham.

He is due to appear at the city's crown court on Tuesday. Mr Bako's family said they are "in pain" over the death.

West Midlands Police has said it is keen to trace another man, Ceasar Bello, in connection with the killing. The 18-year-old, known as Peace, may have fled to London.

