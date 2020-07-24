Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption The Commonwealth Games will take place in Birmingham in 2022

Political figures have called for "urgent action" over a lack of diversity among the leadership of Birmingham's Commonwealth Games.

Council leader Ian Ward, Birmingham MP Liam Byrne and shadow sport minister Alison McGovern want some of the board to stand down to make way for "new voices from the black community".

They want to see the region's diversity better represented.

The Games' organisers said they were listening to concerns.

Almost all of the 2022 Games' board of directors and executive management team are white, and chief executive Ian Reid acknowledged: "We have work to do".

Image copyright Craig Holmes Image caption The government has been asked to examine the lack of diversity in the Birmingham Games' top teams

In an open letter, Mr Ward, Hodge Hill MP Mr Byrne and Ms McGovern asked "which board members will stand down voluntarily, to make way for new voices from our Black and minority communities of Birmingham" and what percentage of jobs and contracts will go to BAME and "socially deprived" communities.

The letter has gone to Nigel Huddleston, minister for sport, tourism and heritage.

They asked to discuss what steps will be taken "to ensure that the Commonwealth Games organising committee reflects the diversity of our region and our Commonwealth".

It also called for an independent equalities review "with a racial equality lens" to take place this year.

Mr Reid said senior leaders would "act on these conversations, continue this positive community dialogue and engagement, and we will be accountable for delivering progress".

He promised that the Games would be "a catalyst for sustained change".

