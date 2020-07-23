Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ceasar Bello is being sought by police after the fatal stabbing at a Birmingham city centre hotel

A suspect in a murder inquiry is being sought by detectives, who believe he may have fled to London.

Panashe Bako, 20, was fatally stabbed at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Holliday Street, Birmingham, at about 19:20 BST on Tuesday and later died in hospital.

Ceasar Bello, known as Peace, is thought to have been involved, police said, and he could have fled to the capital.

Officers continue to question a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

West Midlands Police appealed for help to trace Mr Bello, who is 18, but urged members of the public not to approach him.

"My thoughts remain with Panashe's family and friends at this very sad time," Det Insp Jim Colclough, from the force, said.

"Our investigation into this tragic loss of a young man's life is moving quickly as we try and determine exactly what happened."

