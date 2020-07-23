Image caption Fans gathered by the ground to mark the promotion

Football fans would have transmitted the Covid-19 virus as hundreds gathered to mark West Bromwich Albion's Premier League promotion, a health boss has warned.

Fans gathered near The Hawthorns despite warnings to stay away following a rise in Covid-19 cases in Sandwell.

The club said gates to the stadium's car park were opened for fans' safety after people gathered near a busy road.

Supporters who went have now been asked to stay away from vulnerable people.

The Baggies secured their place in the top flight on Wednesday, with the result leading to some fans ignoring warnings to stay away.

In Sandwell the number of positive tests are up from up from 28 a week, to 75 for the seven days up to 18 July.

Image caption A recent rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Sandwell led to warnings to stay away

BBC Radio WM reporter Rob Mayor, who was at the scene, said it became difficult to keep traffic moving outside the ground due to fans gathering.

"There was a decision made to open the Jeff Astle gates there outside The Hawthorns and people just absolutely poured in," he said.

The club said there had been a number of near misses on the road and car park gates were opened for fans' safety.

It added a small number of players went to meet fans within a safe area, but after some surged towards players they were taken back into the stadium.

Dr Lisa McNally, director of public health at Sandwell Council, said: "The rate of infection in Sandwell is one of the highest in the country... There will have been a lot of viral transmission last night in the crowd."

Anyone who went should "stay away from older people and those with long-term illnesses who are vulnerable to severe Covid-19 illness if infected", she added.