Image caption A recent rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Sandwell led health bosses to urge fans to stay away

Hundreds of West Bromwich Albion fans gathered to celebrate their team's promotion to the Premier League despite being urged to stay away.

A draw with QPR and Brentford losing to Barnsley secured The Baggies their place in the top flight.

The result led to fans heading to The Hawthorns, ignoring health officials and the club's warnings to stay away.

Earlier, health bosses said they were worried by a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in Sandwell.

Lisa McNally, Sandwell Council's director of public health, said there was "a general rise in the number of cases in the community".

Image caption Fans let of flares outside the ground

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk