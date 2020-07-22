Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police were called to the Crowne Plaza hotel in Holliday Street

A man has been fatally stabbed at a hotel in Birmingham city centre.

The 20-year-old man was found with stab wounds at the Crowne Plaza in Holliday Street at about 19:20 BST on Tuesday and later pronounced dead at hospital.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday and remains in custody, West Midlands Police said.

Det Insp Jim Colclough said it was a "tragic" loss of life and the victim's family had been notified.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk