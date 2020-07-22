Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ian Paterson carried out hundreds of botched and needless operations

Inquests into the deaths of three women treated by rogue breast surgeon Ian Paterson have been opened.

Christine Gould, 56, Lindsey Phipps, 57, and Judith Bruce, 47, were among 23 patient death cases being reviewed.

Birmingham and Solihull coroner's court heard there was evidence to suspect some of the deaths may have been unnatural.

Paterson, 62, is serving a 20-year prison sentence for carrying out unnecessary cancer operations.

Ms Bruce, a jewellery maker, Mrs Gould, a kitchen assistant, and Mrs Phipps all lived in Solihull and their cancer was recorded as the case of their deaths.

However, senior coroner Emma Brown said there was evidence to suggest their deaths may have been caused or contributed to by acts or omissions in treatment by Paterson or other clinicians involved in their care.

The court is has already opened inquests into the deaths of four other women - Deborah Hynes, Marie Pinfield, Yvonne Cordon and Shionagh Gough.

In January, West Midlands Police requested that the coroner examine a sample of 23 deaths of his former patients.

An inquiry found the surgeon, from Altrincham, Greater Manchester, had carried out unnecessary operations for years amid a "dysfunctional" healthcare system that failed patients. Some 750 of them received compensation payouts.

Preliminary investigations are ongoing into the deaths of other patients.

Paterson worked at two Spire Healthcare hospitals in the West Midlands - Little Aston and Parkway.

Paterson was jailed in 2017 for 17 counts of wounding with intent and three counts of unlawful wounding.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but this was later increased to 20 years by Court of Appeal judges.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk