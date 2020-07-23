Image copyright Teenage Cancer Trust Image caption Katharina Bucher said being on the familiar ward is helping with her recovery

Teenage cancer patients have been able to return to a dedicated hospital ward after being moved due to coronavirus.

Patients on the Teenage Cancer Trust Ward in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, were moved on to other wards for their safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.

That meant the ward could be turned into a dedicated coronavirus assessment and treatment centre, if needed.

Young people on the ward said being back was "like coming home".

While social areas of the ward, which provides specialist care for cancer patients aged between 16 and 24 remain closed, it shows life is "regaining some sense of normality", the charity said.

During the pandemic, Teenage Cancer Trust nurses have been offering family liaison support for patients, where visits by families and loved ones has not been possible.

'On my own'

Katharina Bucher, 22, who has been treated for double-hit lymphoma, said: "Being able to be back on the Young Persons Unit was great because everything was familiar again.

"That feeling of familiarity and comfort really made a difference to my recovery, especially because I was on my own for the first time due to Covid precautions."

Dylan, 16, from Solihull, who is undergoing treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, returned the day the unit reopened.

His mother, Ellen Hackett, said: "Being autistic, Dylan doesn't like change so I was over the moon when we were told he could return to the Young Persons Unit.

"Even though at the time I couldn't stay with him on the unit, I felt so relaxed he was going to be there with staff who know him so well, and who he loves."

Image caption Dylan's mum Ellen Hackett said having him on the Teenage Cancer Trust ward made her "more relaxed"

Dylan was later discharged, but was found to have a leaking heart valve and will need open-heart surgery after his next block of chemotherapy.

Ms Hackett said: "It might sound strange, but the diagnosis has come at a good time.

"Being back on the Young Persons Unit is the best thing for Dylan. If it wasn't available, his mental health would struggle - as would mine."

