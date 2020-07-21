Image caption Carol Player has cashed in her pension to help fund the treatment privately

A family is hoping to raise more than £160,000 after their mother's cancer treatment was halted by Covid-19.

Carol Player, from Streetly, West Midlands, has eye cancer and was due to take part in an NHS clinical trial.

Mrs Player said without the drug she faces a much earlier death and added: "I've got too much to lose, I need to stay alive."

The Department of Health said work is being done to restore clinical trials that have been paused.

Mrs Player, 56, was diagnosed with ocular melanoma five years ago and had to have her right eye removed.

In November 2019, after almost five years of being in remission, the cancer was found to have spread to her liver.

Mrs Player was told she would be eligible for chemosaturation treatment at Clatterbridge Cancer Centre on The Wirral, but the trial was put on hold when the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

Being told the news was "awful", she said.

"I've had great care from the NHS, they've saved my life. I feel so strongly that this drug has been taken away," said Mrs Player.

As well as a crowdfunding page, she cashed in her pension after insurers said they would not cover the treatment as they do not cover trial drugs.

'Restore clinical trials'

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "This pandemic is a challenging time for many people and no patient should be denied the opportunity to take part in a clinical trial.

"While urgent research to support the government's coronavirus response has been prioritised, more than 80% of NHS trusts are still actively recruiting for non-coronavirus studies.

"As we continue to make progress to suppress the virus, the National Institute for Health Research is working to restore clinical trials that have been paused."