Officers were called to the complex in November after reports of people carrying machetes

A 19-year-old man was fined almost £900 for attacking a police officer during a mass brawl at an entertainment complex in Birmingham.

Seven police officers were left with minor injuries in the disorder at Star City in Birmingham on 23 November.

It led to several cinema chains pulling the gang film Blue Story after they linked it to violence.

Akeeb Ali, of Bordesley Green, Birmingham, was fined £852 at the city's magistrates' court on 8 July.

He was convicted of assault of an on-duty emergency worker.

A 15-year-old boy was last week sentenced to 18 months' detention in connection with the Star City incident, having admitted attempted wounding and possession of a bladed article.

West Midlands Police said a boy and a girl, both aged 14, were handed a four-month referral order after admitting a public order offence and assaulting a PC respectively.

The force said it also charged a 15-year-old boy with assaulting two PCs. He was bailed after appearing before Birmingham Magistrates Court last month.

Charges against a 13-year-old girl accused of assaulting three PCs have been dropped, said police.

