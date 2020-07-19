Image caption Police negotiators were called to Tarrant Grove in Birmingham on Friday

A man has been charged with threats to kill and false imprisonment after a woman was allegedly held hostage.

Police were called to reports a woman was being held in Tarrant Grove, Birmingham, at about 17:30 BST on Friday.

Police negotiators were at the scene until about 10:30 on Saturday.

Shazad Mahmood, 35, of Hubert Road, Selly Oak, has been remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday, police said.

