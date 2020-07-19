Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Paulius Petrasiunas had a one-year-old son

A man has been charged with murder after a father of one died in a machete attack.

Paulius Petrasiunas, 24, died at the scene in Chervil Rise, Heath Town, Wolverhampton, on Monday.

Sean Bulle, 20, from Clover Ley, Heath Town, will appear before Wolverhampton magistrates on Monday, West Midlands Police said.

A 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

Det Insp Jim Mahon said officers wanted to hear from anyone with information who had not yet spoken to police.

