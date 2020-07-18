Man arrested after woman held hostage in Birmingham
A man has been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment after a woman was held hostage.
Police were called to reports a woman was being held at a property in Tarrant Grove, Birmingham, on Friday evening.
The road was cordoned off and police negotiators were at the scene to "help bring the incident to a safe conclusion".
A man was arrested after the incident concluded just before 10:30 BST, police said.
