Image caption Chris Durcan said finally getting a cancer diagnosis was actually a relief

A cancer patient from Birmingham who faced delays to diagnosis and treatment due to coronavirus pressures is now being treated in London.

Chris Durcan had been waiting since March for an appointment after a scan revealed a lesion on his prostate.

His case was highlighted as GPs feared patients suspected of having cancer were not being referred to hospitals as efforts focussed on coronavirus.

But a surgeon stepped in to help and Mr Durcan is due surgery later.

The 61-year-old, who has a family history of prostate cancer, had an MRI scan in March which revealed a two-centimetre lesion on his prostate.

He was then told it would be four months before he would be contacted by Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital which he feared would be too late for him.

But, after hearing his story, an unconnected hospital consultant suggested that due to his family history his GP should refer him to a rapid response clinic at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

He has since received confirmation his lesion was cancer and is due to undergo surgery at the Royal Marsden Hospital.

He said getting a cancer diagnosis was actually a relief.

"I know it hasn't spread and I know I have a really good team in London to help me out," he said. "It's a complete weight off my mind."

His wife, Alison, said if the Royal Marsden had not stepped in they would still be waiting for a diagnosis.

University Hospitals Birmingham said a bespoke urology treatment centre has since been set up to help reduce the backlog.

It said 14 prostate biopsies had been carried out in the last three months due to coronavirus pressures.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk