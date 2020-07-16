Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Paulius Petrasiunas, 24, had a one-year-old son

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a father-of-one was killed in a machete attack.

Paulius Petrasiunas, 24, died at the scene on Chervil Rise in Heath Town, Wolverhampton after the attack at about 17:20 BST on Monday.

A 47-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both men are in custody.

Mr Petrasiunas leaves a one-year-old son and West Midlands Police said its thoughts were with his family.

"This was a shocking attack," Det Insp Jim Mahon said, adding that the arrests marked a "significant" step in the investigation.

The force continues to urge anyone with information to come forward.

