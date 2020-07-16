Image caption Denise Maxwell has documented lockdown life in her photographs

A photographer who had her "whole calendar wiped out" due to coronavirus, is hoping diversifying will help her business survive.

Denise Maxwell, owns Lensi Photography in Birmingham and has photographed the likes of the Queen and Barack Obama.

When coronavirus cancelled her bookings, she began documenting lockdown life, which has been used in the media, including in a BBC piece.

Ms Maxwell has also been photographing funerals.

"In Caribbean communities funerals have always been photographed, there's nothing new in that sense, the thing that was different is the numbers," she said.

Image copyright Lensi Photography Image caption Birmingham's streets were often very quiet at the height of lockdown

Image copyright Denise Maxwell Image caption Denise Maxwell has photographed the likes of the Queen and Barack Obama

"The first funeral I captured in lockdown was a man who was very popular within the Caribbean community in Walsall, his funeral would've been easily 500 or 600 people, however because of the Covid restrictions, there were only 10 people, so it was very different to the funerals I would normally capture."

But it was not just funerals, Ms Maxwell sought new opportunities as events dried up.

"Everything came to a halt, events I had booked were cancelled, weddings I had booked were cancelled, portraits were cancelled, sport events were cancelled, so literally my whole calendar was wiped out."

Ms Maxwell began documenting lockdown life, including her son who was "attached to his phone" and the local community's bingo night.

Image copyright Denise Maxwell Image caption Denise Maxwell's son "attached to his phone" in lockdown

Image copyright Lensi Photography Image caption Ms Maxwell has been photographing funerals throughout the pandemic

"I felt it was such an important time, some of that work I did documenting, became press stories and news stories," she said.

Ms Maxwell also photographed some of the Black Lives Matters protests.

"I think it's going to be one of the defining moments of 2020, as it's an event I had to be a part of in terms of that photography and those photos have gone all over the world in various media.

"My business will definitely survive all of this... I think in terms of photography, the photography parts of art, we'll be ok."

