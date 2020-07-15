Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kerry Woolley died from an injury to her neck, a post-mortem examination revealed

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead in a flat.

Kerry Woolley, 38, was discovered with fatal injuries to her neck at her home on Warwick Road, Solihull, at about 15:20 BST on Sunday.

Ian Bennett, 37, from Moordown Avenue, Solihull, is due to appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Thursday.

His mother, Lynda Bennett, 62, also of Moordown Avenue, is accused of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender.

She will also appear in court on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Woolley died from an injury to her neck.

Earlier, West Midlands Police said officers were searching a stretch of canal in Solihull in connection with their investigation.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police have been searching a stretch of canal in connection with Ms Woolley's death

