A stalker who left TV explorer Levison Wood "constantly looking over his shoulder" has admitted breaching a restraining order.

Fiza Jabeen, 36, was ordered to stay away in June for "obsessively" contacting Mr Wood and his family.

The doctor, from Birmingham, later found his Surrey address and accosted him as he walked his dogs, asking to come over "for a cup of tea".

Jabeen was remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

The court heard on Tuesday how Mr Wood had reported Jabeen, from Harborne, to police in March over concerns for his family's safety.

He complained after she threatened his parents and bombarded him with messages on social media.

By June, she was banned from contacting him by Birmingham and Solihull magistrates.

Within a month, she had breached the order when she turned up at his home in Surrey on 10 July.

"Mr Wood was understandably shocked and concerned given that the defendant lives in Birmingham, and he contacted the police," prosecutor Misba Majid said.

Jabeen pleaded guilty to stalking Mr Wood.

Her defence team said she had significant mental health problems.

District Judge Nicholas Rimmer ordered a psychiatric report be prepared before she is sentenced.

Former paratrooper Mr Wood, originally from Forsbrook, Staffordshire, has made a number of TV documentaries following his epic hitchhiking journeys.

He most recently appeared in Channel 4's Walking With Elephants.

Anyone who thinks they are being stalked is urged to contact the police or call the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300.

