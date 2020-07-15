Image copyright West Midlands Police/ Family Handout Image caption Stuart Towns suffered fatal head injuries while working at the recycling firm in 2017

A scrap metal recycling firm and its three directors have been charged over the death of a worker.

Stuart Towns, 34, died while working at Alutrade Limited, on Tat Bank Road in Oldbury, on 24 July 2017.

He sustained fatal head injuries, leading to the company being charged with corporate manslaughter.

Directors Malcolm George and Kevin Pugh, along with manager Mark Redfern, have also been charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

Mr Towns, a father of one, was remembered by his family as "loving, caring, generous and full of life".

The family welcomed charges following a three-year investigation by West Midlands Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

"The past three years have been very painful and it breaks our hearts he is no longer with us," the family said in a statement.

"We remain hopeful that our questions will be answered so we can begin to make sense of this tragedy."

Mr George, 53, from Bromsgrove, Mr Pugh, 44, from Sutton Coldfield, and Mr Redfern, 59, from Rowley Regis, are due to appear before Walsall Magistrates' Court on 23 September.

