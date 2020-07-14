Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Paulius Petrasiunas, 24, had a one-year-old son

A father stabbed to death has been named by police as Paulius Petrasiunas.

The 24-year-old was reportedly attacked with a machete in Chevril Rise, Wolverhampton on Monday at 17:20 BST, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police said they are searching for Sean Bulle, 20, who is wanted over the killing.

The force said they are following a number of lines of inquiry to trace Mr Bulle, but he has not yet been arrested.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sean Bulle is wanted in connection with the death

Mr Petrasiunas was a father to a one-year-old son.

His family said: "Rest in peace, I love you so much and always will.

"Your little sister will miss you too. We will love you forever my beautiful angel."

Det Insp Jim Mahon, said: "We've been working hard to establish what happened yesterday afternoon and are following up a number of lines of enquiry.

"If anyone knows where he is or thinks they may have seen him, I'd urge them to contact our incident room.

"Anyone who may be shielding him through a sense of misguided loyalty, should be aware that they are committing an offence and could be prosecuted."

Det Insp Mahon said it was "vitally important" the force speaks to Mr Bulle, adding: "My message to him, is to do the right thing and let us know where you are."

Anyone who sees Mr Bulle is asked not to approach him.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk