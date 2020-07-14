Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kerry Woolley was found dead at her flat on Sunday

A woman who was found dead in her flat has been named by police as Kerry Woolley.

The 38-year-old was found with fatal injuries to her neck at her Solihull home on Warwick Road at about 15:20 BST on Sunday.

West Midlands Police said they have been given more time to question a 37-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died of an injury to her neck.

Ms Woolley's family said her death has "devastated" them.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support," they said.

"We ask that we are now left alone to grieve in peace."

Det Insp Nick Barnes said: "My thoughts are with Kerry's family at this awful and upsetting time.

"Our investigations are continuing and I'd urge anyone who may have any information to contact us as soon as possible."

