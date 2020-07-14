Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to the cinema complex after reports of people carrying machetes

A teenager who played a lead role in a brawl at an entertainment complex has been sentenced to 18 months' detention.

Seven police officers were left with minor injuries in the disorder at Star City in Birmingham on 23 November.

It led to several cinema chains pulling the gang film Blue Story. Vue cinema said it had seen 25 incidents related to the film, but later reinstated it.

The boy, 15, admitted attempted wounding and possession of a bladed article at a previous hearing.

He was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

Thomas Griffiths, prosecuting, said a dispute had broken out between two large groups at the complex in Nechells, involving up to 100 young people aged between 12 and 16.

The boy was told his actions were "reckless, dangerous and caused fear and distress to others present"

The court was told the boy, who cannot be named because of his age, armed himself with a machete and aimed it at a rival's head but Mr Griffiths said the strike "failed to connect".

James Doyle, defending, told the court there was an "element of peer influence" involved in the offence, adding it was a "planned act of bravado in front of his friends".

Sentencing the boy, Judge Avik Mukherjee said the youth had armed himself "to use or threaten violence with it" but it was "not clear what the dispute concerned".

He added: "You missed your intended target but only because he moved out of the way.

"This was reckless, dangerous and caused fear and distress to others present."

The judge also ordered the youth should be excluded from Star City for two years and the destruction of the machete.