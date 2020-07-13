Image copyright Max Cosnett Image caption Emergency services were called to the Heath Town area of Wolverhampton

A man has died after being attacked in the street with a machete.

A murder investigation has been launched after emergency services were called to Chervil Rise, Heath Town, Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police said the 999 call came at about 17:20 BST and the male victim, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was cordoned off for forensic examination and the force said the offender ran off.

It is appealing for witnesses.

