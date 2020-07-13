Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found dead at a flat on Warwick Road, Solihull, on Sunday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a flat in Solihull.

The woman, who was 38, was discovered with fatal injuries to her neck at the property on Warwick Road at about 15:20 BST on Sunday.

West Midlands Police said her family were aware and were being supported by specialist officers.

A 37-year-old man is in police custody and the force urged anyone with information to come forward.

