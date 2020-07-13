Murder arrest after woman found dead at Solihull flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a flat in Solihull.
The woman, who was 38, was discovered with fatal injuries to her neck at the property on Warwick Road at about 15:20 BST on Sunday.
West Midlands Police said her family were aware and were being supported by specialist officers.
A 37-year-old man is in police custody and the force urged anyone with information to come forward.
