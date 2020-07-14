Image copyright Google Image caption Birmingham Town Hall has hosted the likes of David Bowie and Led Zeppelin

Bosses at two concert halls have said half of its staff are at risk of redundancy as it attempts to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Birmingham's Town Hall and Symphony Hall (THSH) have entered a period of redundancy consultation following an extended closure due to Covid-19.

The company said it must take the "painful decision" to reduce staff due to the continuing uncertainty ahead.

Chief executive Nick Reed said the news was "heartbreaking".

The consultation comes despite emergency relief funding by Arts Council England and THSH said in order to have "any chance of survival" it needs "a time-based reopening strategy from the government and the funding to reach that point".

Image copyright THSH Image caption Symphony Hall is considered one of the country's finest concert halls

The organisation said the future of the two concert halls, and the music charity responsible for them, "looks very different from the plans we began the year with".

Birmingham Town Hall, which opened in 1834 and is renowned for its 70ft organ, is located in Victoria Square and has hosted the likes of David Bowie and Led Zeppelin. Symphony Hall, inside the ICC on Broad Street, opened 29 years ago and is considered one of the country's finest concert halls.

Last week, the nearby Birmingham Repertory Theatre announced 47 jobs could go and warned its survival was at risk, while the Hippodrome is also consulting over redundancies.

Mr Reed said: "Our thoughts are very much with the employees and their families that will be affected by this decision, as well as the numerous freelance musicians and artists who have been impacted by this global pandemic."

THSH said those affected have been contacted and no final decision on redundancies will be made until the consultation process has been completed.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk