Image copyright West Bromwich Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The delivery van crashed through barriers before landing by the subway in West Bromwich

A man has been charged by police after a van crashed through a barrier on an elevated roundabout and landed near a subway below.

Amarvir Powar was detained after the DPD van was left on its side at Albion Roundabout, in West Bromwich.

Mr Powar, 26 and of Coton Road, Wolverhampton, appeared before Dudley Magistrates' Court earlier, charged with a drink-driving offence.

Emergency crews were called at about 20:30 BST on Friday.

Image copyright West Bromwich Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Fortunately, no-one was in the walkway when the van left the roundabout

West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews from West Bromwich and Tipton were called to the scene to make the vehicle safe.

