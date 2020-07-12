Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption PCSO William Till was finally able to reunite with his family

A PCSO has been reunited with his family after moving out for three months to protect his son from Covid-19 while patrolling the beat.

William Till moved out of his Stourbridge home at the start of April and into a nearby flat.

He took the decision as son Alfie, seven, was shielding after surgery to remove growths on his brain caused by mastoiditis.

Mr Till said it was "one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make".

He said he "accepted I had to sacrifice contact with my wife and children" in order to keep working and protect his son.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mr Till was able to see his family through a patio door during their three-month separation

"I popped over for regular chats through the patio door but of course it all had to be socially distanced with no physical contact," he said

"Watching my children cry when I had to say goodbye was heartbreaking, not being able to hold them, but I knew it was the right thing to do."

Since lockdown the 42-year-old has been working in hospitals and food banks educating people about the pandemic and encouraging them to adhere to social distancing rules.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mr Till said separating from his family for three months was the "right thing to do"

As restrictions begin to ease, he has returned to his routine as a link officer to Wolverhampton University and working with shops.

He said it was "amazing" to have been able to return home last Sunday.

Neighbourhood policing Sgt Sean Corrigan said Mr Till had made an "incredible sacrifice".

