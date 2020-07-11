Image copyright West Bromwich Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The delivery van crashed through barriers before landing by the subway in West Bromwich

A delivery driver had a lucky escape when his van crashed through a barrier on an elevated roundabout and landed near a subway below.

The DPD van was left lying on its side after the crash at Albion Roundabout, in West Bromwich, on Friday.

Emergency crews were called at about 20:30 BST to find the vehicle in the walkway below the roundabout.

West Midlands Police said a man, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and is in police custody.

Image copyright West Bromwich Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Fortunately, no-one was in the walkway when the van left the roundabout

West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews from West Bromwich and Tipton were called to the scene to make the vehicle safe.

On Twitter the fire service described how the driver, who was taken to hospital for treatment, had been "lucky".

Police have called for witnesses to come forward.

